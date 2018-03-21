Kunkuyu joins MCP

Chairperson of the Transformation Alliance (TA) Moses Kunkuyu has joined the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kunkuyu, who has joined the party together with other members of the TA, made the announcement on Wednesday at a press briefing in Blantyre where the group also launched a document entitled ‘The Malawi We Want’.

He said the MCP is the party that will develop Malawi and it also shares the same ideologies with the group hence the pressure group will participate in the next elections through the party.

“It is therefore our deep conviction that through active participation in the forthcoming elections we will be pushing our agenda in the right direction of aiding Malawi to get transformed,” he said.

Kunkuyu however insisted that the Transformation Alliance members will not fight for positions in the party.

At the event, Kunkuyu also condemned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failing to do what it promised Malawians in 2014.

He added that President Peter Mutharika should be held accountable for challenges such as blackouts and corruption.

Meanwhile, the MCP has welcomed Kunkuyu and his group saying the party is ready to work with the new members.

“We are humbled, this has inspired us, made us strong and proud and we promise that we will continue working together until that which is in the bracket is defeated,” MCP second deputy president McDonald Lombola.