Rivalry aside: Wanderers congratulate Bullets on commercialization

Be Forward Wanderers have congratulated rivals Nyasa Big Bullets following the latter’s commercialization.

Nyasa Manufacturing Company on Thursday finalised the Big Bullets commercialization process following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Nyasa Manufacturing Limited and former Bullets officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said Bullets have demonstrated maturity in Malawi’s football.

Butao said it is very interesting that Bullets fought hard and found a company which has agreed to conditions set by the club for ownership something which he said happens once in a blue moon.

“I’m here representing Be Forward Wanderers as well as all Super League teams and I congratulate Big Bullets for a job well done. It isn’t easy to impress a big company like NMC and make it fall to your wishes.

“This is a leading light in Malawi’s football and am sure that next will be Wanderers. This is a historical day in as far as football is concerned in Malawi,” said Butao.

The Wanderers GS who in his speech jokingly crashed with BB CEO’s statement that BB will win all Malawian cups this year further appealed for unity at Bullets claiming that quarrels won’t make the team strong.