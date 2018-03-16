Japan seeks to reduce non-revenue water

Japan has provided funds for the procurement of equipment to be used for reducing non-revenue water in Lilongwe.

On Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Kae Yanagisawa and Malawi Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Goodall Gondwe signed Exchange of Notes for the implementation of the project under which the equipment will be procured.

According to the Japanese Embassy in the country, the project has been pegged at 362 Million Yen (3.3 Million USD) and the equipment will be used by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

“To address the issue of high rate of non-revenue (33 % in Lilongwe) due to illegal water leakages and illegal water connections, the project will facilitate the procurement of equipment to reduce non-revenue water,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

The project is expected to improve financial status of Lilongwe Water Board which loses billions of kwacha due to water that is produced but is lost through leakages and illegal connections.

The embassy hopes the improvement of financial status of Lilongwe Water Board will lead to improvement of water supply services in the capital city.

Japan has been helping the country in various areas such as education, health among others. One of the notable projects is the expansion of Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.