Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who accused government of illegally dishing out money to selected MPs are now silent after being given K20 million each.

The MCP MPs and their leader Lazarus Chakwera will benefit from the K3.4 billion special projects fund as they will be given K20 million each to implement projects of their choice in their constituencies.

Before government agreed to the equitable distribution of the money, the MPs were describing the K3.4 billion allocation to 86 constituencies as illegal and a serious crime.

“This is a serious matter, we cannot allow that injustice. That K3.4 billion which has been given to other MPs without following procedures is a serious crime. We cannot allow discussion of this budget without discussing this injustice,” said Dowa East MP, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

On Monday, MCP MP for Dedza North West Alekeni Menyani said Minister of Finance should resign and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate the issue.

He said: “It is an illegal expenditure, no money can be spent from the Consolidated Fund without the approval of the House.”

But on Tuesday government silenced the MCP MPs by distributing the K3.4 billion among all 193 legislators rather than 86 as initially planned.

Later, the legislators approved K13.6 billion allocation to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to legalise the K3.4 billion exependiture.