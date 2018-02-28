Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who accused government of illegally dishing out money to selected MPs are now silent after being given K20 million each.
The MCP MPs and their leader Lazarus Chakwera will benefit from the K3.4 billion special projects fund as they will be given K20 million each to implement projects of their choice in their constituencies.
Before government agreed to the equitable distribution of the money, the MPs were describing the K3.4 billion allocation to 86 constituencies as illegal and a serious crime.
“This is a serious matter, we cannot allow that injustice. That K3.4 billion which has been given to other MPs without following procedures is a serious crime. We cannot allow discussion of this budget without discussing this injustice,” said Dowa East MP, Richard Chimwendo Banda.
On Monday, MCP MP for Dedza North West Alekeni Menyani said Minister of Finance should resign and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate the issue.
He said: “It is an illegal expenditure, no money can be spent from the Consolidated Fund without the approval of the House.”
But on Tuesday government silenced the MCP MPs by distributing the K3.4 billion among all 193 legislators rather than 86 as initially planned.
Later, the legislators approved K13.6 billion allocation to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to legalise the K3.4 billion exependiture.
MALAWI voice writes:
When you ask DPP sympathizers about MCP, all they will tell you is history as if they are living museums. They will tell you how MCP killed this or that in 1980 or killed this and that in 1979, what these living museums won’t tell you is how Noel Masangwi with instructions from Bingu killed Robert Chasowa, or how DPP killed Issa Njauju just a few years ago. DPP won’t tell you how Bingu killed 17 innocent peaceful demonstrators. DPP has a short memory, they cant remember the atrocities that themselves committed but without shame stand on the podium to point fingers at MCP yet they also have blood all over.
Now, if what the DPP says about MCP is true, how should that affect me? I was born when MCP was not in power and I have no idea of the people who were allegedly murdered during Kamuzu rule. But I can easily recall the death of Njauju and Chasowa, I can also remember the killing of 17 demonstrators on July 20 and that is what matters to me.
MCP today has new faces, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was not MCP leader in 1980 or Mr. Mkaka was not around (as a leader) when MCP allegedly killed people, Mr. Sidik Mia wasn’t there and all the MCP NEC members were not there. This means our MCP is clean, even if it has a bad history, it doesn’t apply to the new crop of people running the party today. DPP has Nicholas Dausi who was cruel and a leader of notorious MYP. DPP has Hetherwick Ntaba who was also a notorious MCP leader, DPP has Henry Mussa, who was a cruel member of MCP. If DPP is concerned with MCP past, why are they keeping all these cruel and merciless fools in their party?
DPP should no waste time talking about MCP past, most Malawians don’t care about it, we don’t eat history ife. what we are looking forward to is a better Malawi without corruption and nepotism, a Malawi without blackouts and with enough jobs for everyone. Osati izi zomangolembana ntchito anthu aku Mulanje and Thyolo basi.
W H A T
Kumativera misinkho yathu mkumagawana
Serious
This has bn a clear indication then that the current government has bn hugely captured . Politicians will always kill our country ,Dpp is full is dead elephants
Kodi chilichose azilakunkhulilani ndi chakwera? Kapena akutumani kuti mupezele chifukwa.lfe timvotelabe basi , sitingavotele nkhalamba yopanda mano ndiye kuti mitu yanthu lkugwira.
No truth in this world
Kusonyeza kuti mcp ili ndi aphungu 107 dpp aphungu 86? koma sindikuwonapo vuto aliyese alandi za rural development
chocho kumati Malawi ndiyosauka…yosauka ndi brain ya ma leaders athuwa apa iyaa…corruption sizatha dziko muno coz everyone azafuna kudyela dziko asanasiye udindo
Komadi Parliament yalandiradi chiphuphu.
Am MCP diehard koma apapa alakwitsa ma mp athu ndipo aonetsa kuti ndi adyera
Koditu ndalama timalodza zala wina akamaziphaka lero sizi…..money inapha yesu ndiyoyipa heavy
It was deep brother Blessings Sugar
That amount can not only silence you but can also make you think of crossing the floor kkkk
Even Ntate Chakwela can not speak, he’s thanking God 😂😂😂😂
MCP is party of crooks and thieves hellbent on personal aggrandizement.
Its not a government in waiting.
The truth has come out now.
Malawians cannot trust congress
WHAT ABOUT DPP MY BROTHER???
MCP the party of crooks? Really? You check yourself out
Apa mukukamba koma zikapita ku khoti ndikumasowa umboni,inu simumayerekeza kupitako ndikukapereka umboni wanuwo.za ziiiiii
This is utter rubbish admin n pliz give us real news here
Boma la Dpp lingapatse munthu 20mita ? Kkkkkkk. Wasowa colemba eti.
for development activities . what’s wrong with that
hahaha sometimes admin umandiwaza nkhani.umalemba apa you lack some skills..
Zogula ma party members zija zayambika….in football timati transfer window…ma player kugulidwa from one team to the other…
His Excllency Dr Lazarus Chakwera the President of the Repulic of Malawi doesn’t respond to nonsense like this. He’s gut other important business issues that affect the entire nation of Malawi.
Dzukani abwana mukulota
Kkkkkk
iwe niri maso nkugoa yaye
Money talkes ukunamatu munthu umanena kuba kwamzako iwwnso ukaba sulakhula ndiye abwana chakwera achipanda kuwapatsa unakaona thovu lakero kumachita kunyowetsa shirt
Zuka ukukonona iwe chakwera athera pa bench kkkkkj
MALOTO ABULUZ ODZAKHALA NG’ONA
BANSI ZA KUMTU …… INE SINDIDZAKAVOTANSO
Playing around with taxpayers money. Who authorises these payments? Mmudziwe Yesu ndi ophunzira ake sure!!!!
I know my chakwera will react on that
Definately he will
just know that politics without money you are nothing….even if chakwera wants to win, must have money first. remember chakwera sold the seat of his running mate with 2 hundred million kwacha given by sidic mia.
mwayambapo kunama sopano
koma mabodza enawa koma mukudziwa kuti ma mp a MCP alipo angati ndiye 20 million each aaaa mukunamiza ana ndani ?
ndalama ndi za chitukuko ndiye zigawidwa ku ma dela aphungu komaso why always MCP kakambani za DPP mumafuna kuti ikatsutsa kenaka muziti MCP ikungotsutsa zili zonse ndiye akakhala chete mukuyankhulaso
To me i dont see any problem.
if u dont have something in ur mind pls dont write
iwe nawe Malawi24 utesi ngwako. who told u ise ba MCP tikugulika ? Nikuphalireni boma tikutora chaka chanamachero ichi. Lindizgani muone ivi ise ba MCP tichitenge pa Malawi pano.
Anyamata ayambapo kugawana misonkho, asilikali angolowa mmbwalo basi tatopa ndi umbava ife…
Equel distribution than 86 MPS only
Dpp Is Literally Comin To End Period!
Thus fair now zomaponderezana zinapita ni azungu
really?
politicians will never be born again
mesa agawana mofanana baska palibeso vuto
iz this fact
No truth in politics are all pathological liers
Can’t be trusted and there is no light in them
What’s the problem with you
Thieves
Who dont want money !