By February 28, 2018

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who accused government of illegally dishing out money to selected MPs are now silent after being given K20 million each.

The MCP MPs and their leader Lazarus Chakwera will benefit from the K3.4 billion special projects fund as they will be given K20 million each to implement projects of their choice in their constituencies.

Lazarus Chakwera

MCP legislators bribed.(File)

Before government agreed to the equitable distribution of the money, the MPs were describing the K3.4 billion allocation to 86 constituencies as illegal and a serious crime.

“This is a serious matter, we cannot allow that injustice. That K3.4 billion which has been given to other MPs without following procedures is a serious crime. We cannot allow discussion of this budget without discussing this injustice,” said Dowa East MP, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

On Monday, MCP MP for Dedza North West Alekeni Menyani said Minister of Finance should resign and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate the issue.

He said: “It is an illegal expenditure, no money can be spent from the Consolidated Fund without the approval of the House.”

But on Tuesday government silenced the MCP MPs by distributing the K3.4 billion among all 193 legislators rather than 86 as initially planned.

Later, the legislators approved K13.6 billion allocation to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to legalise the K3.4 billion exependiture.




55 Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 18:01

    MALAWI voice writes:
    When you ask DPP sympathizers about MCP, all they will tell you is history as if they are living museums. They will tell you how MCP killed this or that in 1980 or killed this and that in 1979, what these living museums won’t tell you is how Noel Masangwi with instructions from Bingu killed Robert Chasowa, or how DPP killed Issa Njauju just a few years ago. DPP won’t tell you how Bingu killed 17 innocent peaceful demonstrators. DPP has a short memory, they cant remember the atrocities that themselves committed but without shame stand on the podium to point fingers at MCP yet they also have blood all over.
    Now, if what the DPP says about MCP is true, how should that affect me? I was born when MCP was not in power and I have no idea of the people who were allegedly murdered during Kamuzu rule. But I can easily recall the death of Njauju and Chasowa, I can also remember the killing of 17 demonstrators on July 20 and that is what matters to me.
    MCP today has new faces, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was not MCP leader in 1980 or Mr. Mkaka was not around (as a leader) when MCP allegedly killed people, Mr. Sidik Mia wasn’t there and all the MCP NEC members were not there. This means our MCP is clean, even if it has a bad history, it doesn’t apply to the new crop of people running the party today. DPP has Nicholas Dausi who was cruel and a leader of notorious MYP. DPP has Hetherwick Ntaba who was also a notorious MCP leader, DPP has Henry Mussa, who was a cruel member of MCP. If DPP is concerned with MCP past, why are they keeping all these cruel and merciless fools in their party?
    DPP should no waste time talking about MCP past, most Malawians don’t care about it, we don’t eat history ife. what we are looking forward to is a better Malawi without corruption and nepotism, a Malawi without blackouts and with enough jobs for everyone. Osati izi zomangolembana ntchito anthu aku Mulanje and Thyolo basi.

    Copied ,,,,

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 17:10

    W H A T

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 16:59

    Kumativera misinkho yathu mkumagawana

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 16:54

    Serious

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 16:17

    This has bn a clear indication then that the current government has bn hugely captured . Politicians will always kill our country ,Dpp is full is dead elephants

    Reply
  6. Crement says:
    28/02/2018 at 17:27

    Kodi chilichose azilakunkhulilani ndi chakwera? Kapena akutumani kuti mupezele chifukwa.lfe timvotelabe basi , sitingavotele nkhalamba yopanda mano ndiye kuti mitu yanthu lkugwira.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 15:23

    No truth in this world

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 15:22

    Kusonyeza kuti mcp ili ndi aphungu 107 dpp aphungu 86? koma sindikuwonapo vuto aliyese alandi za rural development

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 15:06

    chocho kumati Malawi ndiyosauka…yosauka ndi brain ya ma leaders athuwa apa iyaa…corruption sizatha dziko muno coz everyone azafuna kudyela dziko asanasiye udindo

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 15:02

    Komadi Parliament yalandiradi chiphuphu.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:59

    Am MCP diehard koma apapa alakwitsa ma mp athu ndipo aonetsa kuti ndi adyera

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:49

    It was deep brother Blessings Sugar

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:48

    MCP is party of crooks and thieves hellbent on personal aggrandizement.
    Its not a government in waiting.
    The truth has come out now.
    Malawians cannot trust congress

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:44

    Apa mukukamba koma zikapita ku khoti ndikumasowa umboni,inu simumayerekeza kupitako ndikukapereka umboni wanuwo.za ziiiiii

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:39

    This is utter rubbish admin n pliz give us real news here

    Reply
  16. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:33

    Boma la Dpp lingapatse munthu 20mita ? Kkkkkkk. Wasowa colemba eti.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:25

    for development activities . what’s wrong with that

    Reply
  18. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:17

    hahaha sometimes admin umandiwaza nkhani.umalemba apa you lack some skills..

    Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:05

    Zogula ma party members zija zayambika….in football timati transfer window…ma player kugulidwa from one team to the other…

    Reply
  20. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:02

    His Excllency Dr Lazarus Chakwera the President of the Repulic of Malawi doesn’t respond to nonsense like this. He’s gut other important business issues that affect the entire nation of Malawi.

    Reply
  21. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 14:00

    Playing around with taxpayers money. Who authorises these payments? Mmudziwe Yesu ndi ophunzira ake sure!!!!

    Reply
  22. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:51

    I know my chakwera will react on that

    Reply
  23. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:50

    just know that politics without money you are nothing….even if chakwera wants to win, must have money first. remember chakwera sold the seat of his running mate with 2 hundred million kwacha given by sidic mia.

    Reply
  24. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:50

    mwayambapo kunama sopano

    Reply
  25. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:45

    koma mabodza enawa koma mukudziwa kuti ma mp a MCP alipo angati ndiye 20 million each aaaa mukunamiza ana ndani ?

    Reply
  26. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:41

    ndalama ndi za chitukuko ndiye zigawidwa ku ma dela aphungu komaso why always MCP kakambani za DPP mumafuna kuti ikatsutsa kenaka muziti MCP ikungotsutsa zili zonse ndiye akakhala chete mukuyankhulaso

    Reply
  27. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:40

    To me i dont see any problem.

    Reply
  28. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:40

    if u dont have something in ur mind pls dont write

    Reply
  29. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:33

    iwe nawe Malawi24 utesi ngwako. who told u ise ba MCP tikugulika ? Nikuphalireni boma tikutora chaka chanamachero ichi. Lindizgani muone ivi ise ba MCP tichitenge pa Malawi pano.

    Reply
  30. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:30

    Anyamata ayambapo kugawana misonkho, asilikali angolowa mmbwalo basi tatopa ndi umbava ife…

    Reply
  31. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:29

    Equel distribution than 86 MPS only

    Reply
  32. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:27

    Dpp Is Literally Comin To End Period!

    Reply
  33. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:25

    Thus fair now zomaponderezana zinapita ni azungu

    Reply
  34. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:23

    really?

    Reply
  35. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:22

    politicians will never be born again

    Reply
  36. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:20

    mesa agawana mofanana baska palibeso vuto

    Reply
  37. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:18

    iz this fact

    Reply
  38. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:17

    No truth in politics are all pathological liers
    Can’t be trusted and there is no light in them

    Reply
  39. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:17

    What’s the problem with you

    Reply
  40. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:17

    Thieves

    Reply
  41. Anonymous says:
    28/02/2018 at 13:16

    Who dont want money !

    Reply

