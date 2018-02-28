No arrest yet in attack on chief Chawinga – police

Police say investigations into the attack on paramount Chief Chawinga of Machinga district are still underway and no suspect has been arrested in relation to the issue.

This has been confirmed by Eastern Region Police public relations officer Joseph Sauka .

Sauka said the police are doing all they can to bring to book the people who are involved in this case.

“Actually we are trying to look at all the angles of the story in order to come up with successful investigations and once we are done we shall inform the public,” he explained.

He added that they are also yet to establish the reasons why the thugs targeted the traditional leader.

Sauka therefore asked the members of the community to assist the police with investigations and be patriotic during this process.

Unknown thugs attacked the 63 year old chief whose name is Maxwell Mataka on the 8th of January at his house.

The thugs injured the chief and got away with K1,000,000 mobile cellphones.