Kawalala demands that Parliament should be dissolved

Renowned pastor Zacc Kawalala has demanded the dissolution of Parliament suggesting that members are more concerned with sharing public funds rather than stopping corrupt practices.

He made the remarks following reports that opposition Members of Parliament agreed to legalise a K3.4 billion allocation after government said it will distribute the money among all 193 MPs.

Initially, government planned to give the money to 86 MPs, most of whom voted against the electoral reforms bills last year.

Kawalala said citizens should act by calling for the dissolution of Parliament during the current sitting.

“Just thinking that a motion should be passed by citizens for parliament to be dissolved in this seating.

“Is it right to normalise dubious and corrupt practices by sharing the loot? If what I am hearing is anything to go by.

“Parliament is set to bring checks on the Executive among other duties,” he said.

The pastor added that Malawians need to start looking for hope from elsewhere and not from the current crop of leaders.

Meanwhile, an analyst has said the conduct of the opposition shows that they are also thieves waiting for their turn to steal.