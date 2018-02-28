Kawalala demands that Parliament should be dissolved

Renowned pastor Zacc Kawalala has demanded the dissolution of Parliament suggesting that members are more concerned with sharing public funds rather than stopping corrupt practices.
He made the remarks following reports that opposition Members of Parliament agreed to legalise a K3.4 billion allocation after government said it will distribute the money among all 193 MPs.
Initially, government planned to give the money to 86 MPs, most of whom voted against the electoral reforms bills last year.
Kawalala said citizens should act by calling for the dissolution of Parliament during the current sitting.
“Just thinking that a motion should be passed by citizens for parliament to be dissolved in this seating.
“Is it right to normalise dubious and corrupt practices by sharing the loot? If what I am hearing is anything to go by.
“Parliament is set to bring checks on the Executive among other duties,” he said.
The pastor added that Malawians need to start looking for hope from elsewhere and not from the current crop of leaders.
Meanwhile, an analyst has said the conduct of the opposition shows that they are also thieves waiting for their turn to steal.
Anthu osaukafe timagwira ntchito zathu tili padzuwa pamene iwo ali m’maofesi kukanda zimimba and they come to us collecting our money mudzina la tax ndikumagawana eni ake ife tikumagona ndinjala.god shall punish everyone who has ashare this money.
misinformed pastor.he thinks mp have shared money into their pockets.No pastor.some constituencies were funded others not on political reasons.govt informed parliament on this during mid year review. others said this is corruption. mbuli.its in the books.government can fund projects or institutions using consolidated funds if a need arise.political mathematics.machepa kapena khalani phee ngati simudziwa kathu
papswa sudziwa mtima wamoto mwina chipswerela …………kuyipira mtuu wa Galu koma mbuzi zikwanje zokhazokha ”””” ku votera DPP zili ngati kupanga zeende mkabudula mwa a Dad hope Chisanu
adyeretu asiyeni nthawi yawo yatha
Kawalala part urself from politics note that these politicians they’ll never change ,,believe me no one is clean im telling u ,some of these people they pretend to be good because they’re not in power. ..One day they will change
But he cant just watch it. He is the voice of the voiceless
the pastor is right
Koma ndale zakumalawi m MMM zimenezo pa sourth africa anthu atachita kale zionetselo za dziko lonse koma kumalawi manner tikuombela mmanja
Lord Hv mercy!
Anathetsa bingu izi ma mp achani,koma boma linkayendabe
a chakwera akanadzudzula zimenezi but nawoso nda mp paja.. hypocrite..
Andale onse ndi afit,akuba,akupha.
You have started to see now, well
Thats true! they are wasting taxpayers money
its like kugwila okuba atamubera munthu munthu wakhungu….Then you stopped him..instead of taking rhe money back to the owner….uli tiyeni tigawane…apapa palibe kusiyana onsewa ndi mbava bass
Kk
Alowelelepo Ambuye basi
Munthu wa mluunguuu, iiiiiii
Inu ndi wandani?
We are having greedy members of parliament who are just looking after their pot bellies.
Kumatibera misonkho yathu mkumagawana