4 years for horny teacher who impregnated pupil

The Mponela First Grade magistrate court has sentenced a 30-year-old teacher from Nagwira primary school in Dowa to 48 months imprisonment with hard labor for impregnating a 15-year old standard seven girl (name withheld).

The court heard that in July this year, Semione Jericho who was dating the pupil, sent her to take the books to standard seven class at a time when all the pupils had knocked off.

“The teacher followed her and had sex with her,” said police prosecutor Patrick Chipote

He told the court that two months later, parents suspected something wrong with the girl and she revealed that she was pregnant and the one responsible was the teacher.

When the teacher was asked, he accepted responsibility and promised to marry her.

This upset the parents and they reported the matter to Mponela police station.

The police prosecutor asked for a stiffer penalty saying the girls future was doomed pointing out that the teacher was supposed to protect the girl and not abuse her. He said a stiffer sentence would therefore serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

In mitigation, Jericho pleaded with the court to be lenient in passing sentence saying he had lost his job, he was the first offender and that he was a breadwinner. Passing sentence first grade magistrate Yohane Nkhata said he has considered the mitigating factors and slapped Jericho with 48 months imprisonment.

