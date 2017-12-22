4 years for horny teacher who impregnated pupil

The Mponela First Grade magistrate court has sentenced a 30-year-old teacher from Nagwira primary school in Dowa to 48 months imprisonment with hard labor for impregnating a 15-year old standard seven girl (name withheld).
The court heard that in July this year, Semione Jericho who was dating the pupil, sent her to take the books to standard seven class at a time when all the pupils had knocked off.
“The teacher followed her and had sex with her,” said police prosecutor Patrick Chipote
He told the court that two months later, parents suspected something wrong with the girl and she revealed that she was pregnant and the one responsible was the teacher.
When the teacher was asked, he accepted responsibility and promised to marry her.
This upset the parents and they reported the matter to Mponela police station.
The police prosecutor asked for a stiffer penalty saying the girls future was doomed pointing out that the teacher was supposed to protect the girl and not abuse her. He said a stiffer sentence would therefore serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.
In mitigation, Jericho pleaded with the court to be lenient in passing sentence saying he had lost his job, he was the first offender and that he was a breadwinner. Passing sentence first grade magistrate Yohane Nkhata said he has considered the mitigating factors and slapped Jericho with 48 months imprisonment.
Its not enough he must get 20yrs and the girl must abort his shit out
Let him rot in prison adandiwonongera sister wanga…. Dowa Teachers take heed of this….
zogwirizana zimenezo palibe chifukwa chot abambowo akakhalire Ku ndende,,, akanangowasiya kut asamale mumbayo mpaka atachire,, then mwanayo akaphunzira 9t secondary school
#Mike kkkkkkkkkkkk chani??
kkkkkk salary advance imeneyo
after kulandila low salary
kkkkkk
Zaka amazichepetsa ngati azamuthandizaso mtsikanayo. olo atatchajidwa15-20 mwina ena angatengelepo phuziro
Punishment should have been much longer taking advantage of a primary student.
Legalize abortion so young girls do not have to carry this rapists baby.
Sick teacher
Kulakwira mphunzitsi kemeneko
Aliponso Wina Kuno, tatipatsan number yama autholities tiwauze
So Who Will Going To Take Care For The Girl Until Her Delivering Time?
Mmmm Koma Nkhani Zimenezi Pano Ndiye Eeeee!Komano Ndiye Tizidalira Ndani.Poti Makolo,apolisi,aphuzinsinso Ndiamenewa Ampingo Ndie Eeee.Ambuye Ingoweluzani Tizikapuma Basi.
bola ngati aliko malo ako oti uzikapuma kkkkkk
Zachepaso zakazo bola zidakakhala above 4years kuti aleke habit imeneyi aphunzitsiwa.
Ine Ndimaona Ngati Kuti Asatuluke Chifukwa Choyamba Waphera Tsogolo Mtsikana Kuphatikiza Apo Zimatha Kutheka Kuti Wamupatsira Matenda Aedzi Ndiye Ndimafuna Ndipemphe Aboma Azipereka Zilango Zokhwima Osati Momwe Agamulira Kwa Mphunzitsiyu Chifukwa Zimapereka Chiopsezo Kwa Atsikana Kusapitiriza Sukulu Kaamba Koti Munthuyo Amayamba Kumachita Matama