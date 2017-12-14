Herbalist rapes his daughter

He claimed he could exorcise the ‘evils’ that he said were in his daughter but a herbalist in Mulanje had a more evil plan.

Police in Mulanje have arrested a 43-year-old man for raping his stepdaughter.

According to Mulanje police spokesperson Ngwira, in October this year, the suspect, himself a herbalist, is said to have married mother to the victim.

According to Ngwira, while there he told the victim that she had bad omens which if nothing was done could lead to her sudden death. He therefore told the girl to get cured using traditional medicine.

“As a start, one day he enticed and invited the girl to his first wife’s home where apart from carrying out his “business,” he also forcefully had sex with her. This was repeated two other times under the pretext of curing her.

“On being tired of this, the victim revealed the ordeal to members of the community policing team in the area who arrested the herbalist and handed him over to officers at Chambe Police Unit,” Ngwira said.

He is currently in custody and will appear in court soon to answer charges of rape that contravene section 132 of the penal code.

Walusa comes from Mnesa village, Senior Chief Mabuka in Mulanje.

Police have since condemned the act as it is irresponsible and inhumane and have warned that anyone found indulging in sexual assaults will be arrested so that the law itself takes course.