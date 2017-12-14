Two Kasungu health centres closed

Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) has closed two health centres in Kasungu district for noncompliance with standards.

The two health centres, Dwangwa and Kasalika are reported to have not complied with hygiene standards and privacy for patients.

MCM team found that Dwangwa health centre has one room that is used for family planning, treating people with injuries and also acts as a dispensary.

Acting Registrar for MCM Richard Ndovie said the two health facilities need to improve on the conditions noted by the council.

“Procedures are not properly followed, the doctor needs to attend to a patient in a private room for confidentiality of the patient in explaining the health problem he or she has,” said Ndovie.

He added that action by MCM is also to protect lives of people at the health centres in the district.

Established under Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act No. 17 of 198, MCM strives to assist in the promotion and improvement of the health of the population of Malawi.

MCM also promotes liaison in the field of medical training both in Malawi and elsewhere and promotes the standards of such training in the country.