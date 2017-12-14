Mutharika appointed ambassador for Oxfam campaign

Oxfam Malawi has appointed Gertrude Mutharika as champion and ambassador of its newly launched campaign called End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG).

According to State House of Malawi, the First Lady officially took up her role in the campaign on Wednesday with the signing of a pledge card function at Kamuzu Palace in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Oxfam, the voice of the First Lady and the mother of the nation of Malawi will go a long way in supporting this campaign and appealing for behaviour change.

The campaign will run up to 2018 under the theme,” Take action, say no to violence against women and girls.”