Chanco students told to join reforms demos

The Student’s Union of the Chancellor College (SUCC) has asked students at the institution to join the public in the nationwide reforms demonstration this coming Wednesday.

This is according to SUCC’s press statement which was issued on Friday, December 9 and signed by its president Raphael Nedi.

The union says Malawi needs the passing of the electoral reforms bill claiming it is the only way to avoid candidates being elected with only a small proportion of the popular vote as the bill support the 50+1 electoral system.

Nedi through the statement says the 50+1 presidential elections are deemed to be useful for maximizing the consent given to what is often the most powerful office in government and in particular, they tend to avoid the pitfall of a president wielding vast influence on the back of a minority of the voters.

The students also note that the bill allows voters to have a second chance to vote for their chosen candidate, or even to change their minds between the first and the second rounds, while also enabling voters to make a completely fresh choice in the second round if they so desire.

“On behalf of the Students Union of Chancellor College, I would like to weigh in on the issue of the electoral reforms. 50+1 lessens the problems of ‘vote-splitting’, the common situation in many plurality/majority systems where two similar parties or candidates split their combined vote between them, thus allowing a less popular candidate to win the seat.

“To this end SUCC encourages all well-meaning students to join the demonstrations slated for the 13th December 2017 to take place in all cities and districts across the country which seek to force the government to table the said Reforms Bills in Parliament,” reads part of the statement.

The union says it further hopes that these long awaited electoral reforms will solve the legitimacy problems that have rocked most of the country’s elections and also diffuse the tendency to vote along regional and ethnic lines.