Man dies after being hit by log

A 36-year-old man identified as Baki Kamanga has died after being hit by a tree log. According to the man’s father, the deceased was a sawyer.

During the early hours of Thursday he left with his two friends to saw timber at Thumba area within the district. As they were sawing, a log hit Kamanga on his forehead and he died on the spot.

The matter was reported to Nkhatabay Police Station.

Public relations officer for Nkhatabay Police Station Cecilia Mfune said police officers went to the scene together with medical personal. Postmortem conducted showed death was due to head injuries.

The deceased came from Thumba Village, T/A Timbiri in Nkhatabay.