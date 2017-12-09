Kamuzu Barracks crowned Fisd Challenge Cup champions

Kamuzu Barracks were crowned the 2017 Fisd Challenge Cup champions after they narrowly beat fellow brothers in arms Moyale Barracks 1-0 at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilongwe based Soldiers secured this emphatic victory through an innovative and stependous powerful shot on the edge of the penalty box from attacker Manase Chiyesa just after the half hour mark in the first half.

KB dominated possession from the word go through Diouf Simaone, Kelvin Hanganda, Dave Banda and Chiyesa but finding the back of the net proved too difficult as MacDonald Harawa produced some stunning saves in goals for Moyale Barracks.

One of the notable chances of the half came in the 18th minute for KB but poor anticipation by Chiyesa and Hanganda in the box saw them fail to punish the hosts’ defense.

With Moyale under siege, marksman Khuda Muyaba was heavily marked by KB’s defence no wonder he had no shot at goal in the opening minutes of the match.

KB almost took the lead from a Simaone free kick which was brilliantly saved by Harawa who was the busiest goalkeeper on the day.

However, despite his stubbornness, Harawa was later beaten.

With 11 minutes to play in the first half, the 2016 TNM Super League champions got their opener in a fantastic way.

A low cross drive from the right flank of the field found Chiyesa who released a powerful shot on the edge of the box into the top corner, 1-0.

Come second half, Chamveka Gwetsani was substituted for Lloyd Njaliwa as Moyale tried to find the much needed goal but Lemani Nthala was hardly troubled in goals for KB.

Just after 7 minutes into the half, Chiyesa forced a save from Harawa with a low shot from close range after his defence failed to deal with a corner kick.

At the other end of the field, Crispin Fukizi released a powerful shot which was cleared by Pempho Kamsichiri for a corner.

Muyaba was left in total disbelief when he failed to connect a ball from Zondiwe Munthali with Nthala already beaten in the line of duty.

Muyaba was on fire, twice shooting at goal but KB’s defence was too stubborn to unlock.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers could have equalized with less than 10 minutes to play but Fukizi watched in disbelief as his well-taken header rebounded off the cross-bar with Nthala beaten after he received a long pass from Njaliwa.

At this time, Moyale enjoyed good attacking momentum and in the 84th minute, Timothy Nyirenda wasted a glorious inviting opportunity when his header flew over Nthala’s cross-bar.

Moyale Barracks threw everything up front in search of the equalizer but their fellow brothers in arms stood firm to add another trophy to their cabinet.

It was a relief to the Lilongwe based Soldiers who have finally won the cup after losing to Be Forward Wanderers last season.

As for Moyale Barracks, it was the same old story, so near but yet so far.

The champions have pocketed K12 million.