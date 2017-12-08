Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Lightning kills man in Nkhotakota
Malawi

Lightning kills man in Nkhotakota

0
By on National

A man on Thursday died after being hit by lightning in Nkhotakota district.

MalawiAccording to police, the man has been identified as Makiyi Siteshoni.

The incident occurred few metres away from the deceased’s garden.

According to police, the victim went to his garden and while there, rain started which forced him to seek shelter under a mango tree and unfortunately, the lightning hit him and he died on the spot.

The deceased hailed from Chimbuwira village, Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota district.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply