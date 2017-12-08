Lightning kills man in Nkhotakota

A man on Thursday died after being hit by lightning in Nkhotakota district.

According to police, the man has been identified as Makiyi Siteshoni.

The incident occurred few metres away from the deceased’s garden.

According to police, the victim went to his garden and while there, rain started which forced him to seek shelter under a mango tree and unfortunately, the lightning hit him and he died on the spot.

The deceased hailed from Chimbuwira village, Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota district.