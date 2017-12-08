Super Sakuwa donates to primary school

Super Sakuwa Steel Limited has donated iron sheets and other roofing materials to Mponela one primary school in Dowa district.

The donation has come after the school approached the company for help amid shortage of classrooms at the school.

Speaking with Malawi24 after the donation, Enock Chithonje who is Sales and Marketing Executive of the company said as a way of boosting education Super Sakuwa agreed to help the school by promising to provide roofing materials worth over one million kwacha.

Chithonje said the school approached the company for help and as a way of doing corporate social responsibility, the company told them to construct the school block.

“We are a Malawian company and it is our role to take a leading role in making sure that our children are learning in conducive environment. Today we have donated 80 corrugated and super quality iron sheets and other roofing materials at this school that we hope will alleviate shortage of classrooms,” Chithonje said.

“We have shown love for Mponela one primary school learners so that they may have good classrooms that will make them to be productive citizens that will contribute to country’s social economic development,” he added.

He added that the school is welcome at Super Sakuwa for more help since the company is geared to improve education as it is also working hand in hand with Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust to improve girl child education.

In her remarks, headmistress of the school Thandie Banda hailed the company for the help saying it will minimize classroom shortages at the school.

Headmistress Banda disclosed that the school indeed has classroom challenges since it has high enrolment and that the help has come in the right time as it is rainy season.

“Teachers at this school are committed despite high number of learners. We have many challenges here like lack of enough toilets and lack of enough classrooms. The aid from Super Sakuwa is extraordinary as it has added value to the school,” Banda said.

Mponela one primary school has 3284 learners, 1586 are boys and 1698 are girls.

The school has 49 teachers 10 of whom are male while the rest are female.