Two African footballers in Ballon d’Or top 30

African football players continue to shine following the recognition of Gabonese striker Pierre Emeric Aubameyang and Senegalese star Sadio Mane at the global football awards called Ballon d’Or.

In a colourful ceremony that was held in France on Thursday night, Aubameyang and Mane were ranked alongside world’s fierce footballers.

This follows their impressive form this year as evidenced by their contributions to their respective teams.

Aubameyang is ranked 21st in the world while Mane occupies the 23rd position. The former shares the position with Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci.

The African soldiers came ahead of other superstars in global soccer; Karim Benzema, Radamiel Falcao, and Phillipe Coutinho among others.

However it was the Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show having grabbed the top spot.

He has won his 5th Ballon d’Or accolade, thereby equaling Lionel Messi’s record. The Argentina and Barcelona hero came second while Brazil and Paris St Germain playmaker Neymer Junior came third.

Former Liberian international George Weah is the sole African player to have ever won the Ballon d’Or. He claimed the global football’s most prestigious honour in 1995.

Below is the Ballon d’Or ranking for 2017

TOP 30 – Ballon d’Or 2017

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Lionel Messi

3. Neymar

4.Gianluigi Buffon

5.Luka Modric

6.Sergio Ramos

7. Kylian Mbappe

8. N’Golo Kante

9.Robert Lewandowski

10. Harry Kane

11.Edinson Cavani

12.Isco

13. Luis Suarez

14.Kevin de Bruyne

15.Paulo Dybala

16.Marcelo

17.Toni Kroos

18.Antoine Griezmann

19.Eden Hazard

20.David de Gea

21=Leonardo Bonucci

21=Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

23. Sadio Mane

24.Radamel Falcao

25.Karim Benzema

26. Jan Oblak

27.Mats Hummels

28.Edin Dzeko

29= Dries Mertens

29=Philippe Coutinho