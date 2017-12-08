Two African footballers in Ballon d’Or top 30

African football players continue to shine following the recognition of Gabonese striker Pierre Emeric Aubameyang and Senegalese star Sadio Mane at the global football awards called Ballon d’Or.
In a colourful ceremony that was held in France on Thursday night, Aubameyang and Mane were ranked alongside world’s fierce footballers.
This follows their impressive form this year as evidenced by their contributions to their respective teams.
Aubameyang is ranked 21st in the world while Mane occupies the 23rd position. The former shares the position with Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci.
The African soldiers came ahead of other superstars in global soccer; Karim Benzema, Radamiel Falcao, and Phillipe Coutinho among others.
However it was the Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show having grabbed the top spot.
He has won his 5th Ballon d’Or accolade, thereby equaling Lionel Messi’s record. The Argentina and Barcelona hero came second while Brazil and Paris St Germain playmaker Neymer Junior came third.
Former Liberian international George Weah is the sole African player to have ever won the Ballon d’Or. He claimed the global football’s most prestigious honour in 1995.
Below is the Ballon d’Or ranking for 2017
TOP 30 – Ballon d’Or 2017
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
2. Lionel Messi
3. Neymar
4.Gianluigi Buffon
5.Luka Modric
6.Sergio Ramos
7. Kylian Mbappe
8. N’Golo Kante
9.Robert Lewandowski
10. Harry Kane
11.Edinson Cavani
12.Isco
13. Luis Suarez
14.Kevin de Bruyne
15.Paulo Dybala
16.Marcelo
17.Toni Kroos
18.Antoine Griezmann
19.Eden Hazard
20.David de Gea
21=Leonardo Bonucci
21=Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
23. Sadio Mane
24.Radamel Falcao
25.Karim Benzema
26. Jan Oblak
27.Mats Hummels
28.Edin Dzeko
29= Dries Mertens
29=Philippe Coutinho