Use child health week to improve children health

Minster of Health Atupele Muluzi has urged parents and caregivers in the country to make good use of the child health days week.

The health week will run from Monday 4 December to Friday 8 December 2017.

Muluzi on Monday held a child health days campaign press conference in Lilongwe that also marked the official launch the second round of the week.

Muluzi said that government through Ministry of Health and other development partners such as United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) will be in all districts across the country within health facilities and other community clinics giving children all sorts of aid so parents should bring them in such areas.

“The second round of the Child Health Days for 2017 will run from today to Friday ,8th December , 2017. This will run in all districts across the country within health facilities and other community clinics,” Muluzi said.

According to Muluzi, during the week the Ministry of Health and other partners will focus on providing parents supplementary Vitamin A and de-worming tablets for their children as well as screening service to identify malnutrition.

“In addition , we will be conducting workshops that will help parents better understand how to better feed their children, the need for insecticide treated nets and the importance of upholding high levels of hygiene and sanitation.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge all parents and care givers to bring their children to receive Vitamin A supplements and deworming tablets,” Muluzi said.

He further revealed that the country has made tremendous strides and registered notable successes in most Maternal and Child Health (MCH) services according to the last three Demographic and Health Surveys.

According to Muluzi, such MCH services include immunizations, antenatal and post-natal care, family planning, Vitamin A supplements and therapeutic supplementary feeding.

Malawi’s health minster said that currently, 90 % of births happen in the health facilities and 90% of all their deliveries are attended by skilled health professionals .

Recent demographic and health surveys show that infant mortality rate is down to 42 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality is down to 64 per 1,000 live births. Stunting has reduced from 47% in 2010 to 37% in 2016, anaemia among the under-fives has reduced from 55% in 2009 to 28% today.

“We have also seen an increase in the number of Children admitted to our therapeutic programs. This follows a more efficient referral system has seen a rise of 34 and a half thousand in 2015 to 53 thousand in 2016. The referral system has seen better community level engagement and Mass Screening.

“This success has translated into a remarkable improvement in morbidity and mortality patterns, especially from preventable diseases and conditions,” Muluzi said.