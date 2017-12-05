Govt not serious on Electoral Reforms Bills – Chakwera

Leader of Opposition Dr Lazurus Chakwera has said that government is not serious on Electoral Reforms Bills that is why now weeks have gone without bringing the bills in the august house for Members of Parliament (MPs) to debate.

Chakwera made the remarks after boycotting the deliberations on Monday because the electoral reforms bills were not appearing on the order paper.

Speaking to the media, Chakwera said he gave government enough time to bring the bills in the august house but up to now the bills are yet to be tabled in the Parliament.

“I walked out of parliament because I want government to show the seriousness they have been promising the last time which was two weeks ago and two weeks have gone and the order paper didn’t have anything that smelled electoral bills reforms,” Chakwera said.

“I asked for business committee not tomorrow but today so that these bills appear in the order paper then we will proceed,“ Chakwera added.

He further said that he will continue boycotting the proceedings until government brings the bills in the august house so that Members of Parliament can debate them.

In his remarks, leader of the house kondwani Nankhumwa said two of the bills of the electoral reforms are ready and they are coming in Parliament this week.