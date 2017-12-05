Employers asked to avoid discriminating against people disability

Government has asked employers to avoid discriminating against people with disability when they are recruiting people.

This plea was made by the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Women and Social Welfare Esmie Kainja.

Speaking to local media, Kainja asked employers to give chance to people with disability by employing them in different departments depending on their areas of interest as a way of creating job opportunities to them.

She also asked stakeholders and the public at large to encourage and assist people with disability living in the communities in order to end discrimination.

Kainja added that there is a need to create a conducive environment for people with disability especially in the areas of infrastructure, technology and education.

She explained that it is worrisome that people with disabilities do not have the opportunity to access things like Auto Teller Machines (ATM) during odd hours.

“What we as ministry of gender focusing on is to create awareness to people with disability including albinism especially in the sectors like infrastructure, technology as you aware that we are moving in a global world,” she explained.