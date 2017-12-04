Anglican, Nkhoma Synod join PAC demo

The CCAP Nkhoma Synod and the Anglican Church in Malawi have urged their members to join the December 13 nationwide demonstrations organised by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), a mother body made up of 25 member churches and 20 Para-church organisations spread across Malawi, also asked churches to participate in the protests.

The Nkhoma Synod leadership said in a statement that as a member of PAC and MCC it is totally in solidarity with the PAC’s intended peaceful march to push for the tabling, debate and passing of the proposed Electoral Reform Bill.

“To this end, the Synod, is advising all Church Ministers and Heads of Synod institutions to facilitate the participation of their members and institutions by passing on the accessed communication from the Synod Secretariat.

“It is the wish of the General Secretary that, all the city congregations and Heads of institutions should have the communication stipulating the logistics handy by Friday, 8th December, 2017,” says the statement by Nkhoma Synod Deputy General Secretary Rev Brian Kamwendo.

The Anglican Diocese of Northern Malawi on Saturday asked all its members to participate in the forthcoming peaceful march organized by PAC.

MCC on Sunday called on all its members in faithful spirit to join the peaceful marches as committed and spirited citizens of Malawi.

In a letter signed by chairperson Bishop Fanuel Magangani, MCC said all Malawians of goodwill should join the council in prayers to turn the nation onto a discourse that Malawians want in order to achieve Malawi that is needed by anybody.

“Malawi Council of Churches shall remain in solidarity with PAC And other likelihood bodies in pursuance of the tabling, debating and passing of the electoral and local government reforms bill so that the trust Malawians have lost in the electoral process can be restored for the benefit of all Malawians and our country,” said the statement.

PAC thought of organising the march after efforts for the electoral reforms bills to be taken to Parliament and be passed during the November Parliament sitting yielded nothing.

According to PAC, the peaceful marches will start from community centre ground to city assembly offices in Lilongwe, whereas in Blantyre the march will start from Clock tower to civic offices.

In Mzuzu people will walk from Katoto secondary school ground to civic offices while in Zomba they will march from Zomba community ground to Mponda Freedom Park.

Additional reporting by Archangel Nzangaya