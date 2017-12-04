Two die in road accident

Two people have died while one other person has suffered injuries following a car accident along Dwangwa-Kasitu road in Nkhotakota.

According to district police publicist Ignatius Esau, the two have been identified as Lidson Zimba, 61, of Malamba village and Mrs Chimunda of Luwuzi village both in the area of Traditional Authority Kafuzila in Nkhotakota district.

The accident happened in the morning of December 2 and involved a Toyota Sienta registration number BT 9740 driven by Yamikani Munthali from Chintheche direction heading to Dwangwa.

Esau said at a certain point, the driver was overtaking a Siku truck and he ended up hitting a seven year old pedal cyclist who was crossing the road from right to left hand side of the road.

In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a motor vehicle from opposite direction, the driver lost control of his motor vehicle and went to the nearside where the car came to a halt after overturning for several times.

The impact resulted in the death of the two whereas the pedal cyclist sustained serious injuries and was referred to Kamuzu central hospital.

The publicist said preliminary investigations indicate the driver of Toyota Sienta who is currently on the run was at fault.

Once arrested the driver will face charges of causing death by reckless or negligent driving.