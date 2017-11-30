Devotion: Have a right image

Gen 15:5 “The LORD brought him outside, and said, “Look now toward the sky, and count the stars, if you are able to count them.” He said to him, “So shall your descendants be.”

God showed Abraham the stars to give him an image about his descendants. The image gives you an impression. Image can encourage or discourage you.

Your image has a bearing on your achievement. Nothing can stop you from achieving what you have imagined to do. Genesis 11:6 “And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.”

Therefore if you want to achieve more, have a right image. Think right to get right results. Don’t allow your mind to accommodate any trash.

Don’t allow your mind to keep wrong image. Stay away from anybody or anything that gives you wrong images and thoughts. Stay away from those who give you wrong impression of yourself.

Only allow the right image that is consistent with the Word. Philippians 4:8 “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.”

Stay in the Word. Study the Word and have a good image. What the Word tells you should be your image of yourself.

You transform into same image you see in the word. 2 Corinthians 3:18 “But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror( of the Word) the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as by the Spirit of the Lord.”

Additional scriptures: Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Mark 9:23 Jesus said to him, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.”

Confession

I have the right image according to the Word of God. I am moving from glory to glory as I behold the image in the Word. In Jesus name. Amen

