APM visits his former teacher, JZU

Malawi President Peter Mutharika visited former Malawi Congress Party leader, John Tembo, at his Area 10 residence in Lilongwe.

State House confirmed the visit, saying Mutharika visited Tembo who had previously taught Mr Mutharika during his youthful days.

“The president knew Tembo for a long period of time. It is important for everyone to know that honorable John Tembo was a teacher for the president. He taught him at Dedza Boys Secondary School, so he respects him very much,” Bright Molande, Executive Assistant to the president and Director of Communications, told state owned Malawi News Agency.

He however, said their chat was private hence he could not comment more on what the president and former MCP leader shared during the visit, but said this is a sign of friendliness.

The visit has, however, been interpreted by others on social media as a PR stunt and an indication of Mutharika’s desperation to win over MCP diehard supporter who still hold Tembo in high esteem.

But Molande said the visit illustrates that President Mutharika “has a humane spirit”.

JZU, as Tembo is fondly called, handed over the MCP presidency to the current Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, after a convention in the lead up to the 2014 elections.