Electricity tariff hiking excites NASME

…says it will help EGENCO to produce more electricity…

The decision by energy authorities to hike electricity tariffs has been welcomed by the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME).

Last week authorities in the energy sector announced that they have hiked electricity tariffs by 25 percent.

The development follows the purchasing of diesel generators which are being installed in some parts of the country to reduce the pain of blackouts which have become the order of the day.

Authorities in the sector said that the 25 percent hike will cater for buying fuel to run the heavy generators a development which has not impressed most Malawians.

However, despite more complaints on the issue from customers, NASME has hailed authorities from the energy sector for hiking the electricity tariffs.

According to NASME’s National Coordinator William Mwale, this is the only way of improving the country’s electricity generation.

Mwale said EGENCO is meeting several challenges which need to be dealt with accordingly.

“You see the new a adjustment in the electricity power is something to do with cost of fuel and the procuring of the generators and you can agree with me that there is no any other way to stop that, they have to do it.

“From my point of view, I can say ESCOM has got financial crisis but they are hiding and all we need to do as Malawians is to bail them out,” said Mwale.

The NASME national coordinator further added that if the country is to have the electricity all day long, authorities need to ponder on interconnection claiming that is the reliable solution to the blackouts.