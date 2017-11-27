Lucius tells Mutharika to consult JB on blackouts

Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda has called on President Peter Mutharika to consult his predecessor Joyce Banda in order to end electricity blackouts in the country.

The call by Balaka North parliamentarian Lucius was made on Wednesday at a press conference in Lilongwe where he was answering questions on his response to President Peter Mutharika’s remarks on electricity blackouts.

During his speech when opening the 47th session of Parliament on 10th November, Mutharika admitted that there is a big problem in the country as thousands of Malawians continue having their businesses either suspended or closed due to power shortage.

He however continued his usual blame game on previous governments which he accused of not investing to expand energy generation.

But Lucius recently trashed Mutharika’s remarks saying the problem is due to unwillingness to continue what others started.

He said: The problem we have is that Malawians do not want to continue what our fellows started, everyone wants to let people know that he or she has arrived.”

Analysts Wonderful Mkhutche and Emily Mkamanga supported Lucius’ suggestions in separate interviews with Malawi24.

Mkhutche noted that there are a number of records and information left by former president Banda which Mutharika can draw some lessons from on how she dealt with the electricity problem during her two year term of office.

He said government should put aside differences which are currently there with the former president Banda to pave way for the end of electricity blackouts which are hindering a lot of people in the country.

“Joyce Banda will not be consulted as an individual, we all know as a leader of government, she left important information on how she arrived at some of her decisions. It will benefit Malawi more if government can learn a thing or two and then improve on that.

“What people want is electricity not the existing differences between the Democratic Progressive party (DPP) government and the one before it,” Mkhutche said.

He however applauded Mutharika for showing commitment to end blackouts in the country.

The political analyst was on the other hand quick to express dissatisfaction over the introduction of generators saying the electricity problem in the country requires long lasting solutions.

“Government has come up with the generator solution but this will be another resource drainage. What we need are long term solutions. There has been emphasis on this, government should think beyond its terms.

“It makes no sense to use a lot of money for a short term solution just to be seen that it is working while leaving the nation without resources. There are solutions which can be manmade than relying on rainfall for our hydroelectric plant,” he explained.

Concurring with Mkhutche, Mkamanga said the move will help Mutharika a lot as electricity blackouts were on a different case during the Banda regime.

She said Banda’s entry into government in 2012 curbed blackouts which were a daily occurrence during the time of late Bingu wa Mutharika.

“Under President Bingu wa Mutharika, the country suffered with a lot of blackouts. So when Joyce Banda took over power, the blackouts stopped. Therefore Peter Mutharika can learn from her,” she said.