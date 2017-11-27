Devotion: Dont be intimidated

1Cor15:8-10 …“and last of all, as to the child born at the wrong time, he appeared to me also. For I am the least of the apostles, who is not worthy to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church of God.

But by the grace of God I am what I am. His grace which was bestowed on me was not futile, but I worked more than all of them; yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.”

Paul in the opening scripture says he was like a child born at the wrong time because all the Apostles were way ahead of him and he was the least of them all. However that did not make him feel intimidated.

He didnt give up because all others were ahead of him. He didnt look at the success of others as an intimidatory factor to his vision. Instead he worked harder and became possibly the greatest of all apostles.

You have a vision, dream or you want to pursue a goal in life. You see almost all people ahead of you and you feel intimidated. Dont do that, stop feeling intimidated. Instead stay focused and work hard at what you are doing.

Even though you are in lower levels and your friends, seem to have gone way ahead, dont give up at what you are doing. Your success is not dependent on how much your friends have done. Your success is dependent on you. So as long as you dont give up you win.

Mark 4:30-32 “And he said, “To what will we liken the Kingdom of God? Or with what parable will we use for it? It’s like a grain of mustard seed, which, when it is sown in the earth, though it is less than all the seeds that are on the earth, yet when it is sown, grows up, and becomes greater than all the herbs, and puts out great branches, so that the birds of the sky can lodge under its shadow.”

Thats how the Kingdom functions.

There were already herbs when the mustard seed was sown, but it shot and became greater than the existing herbs. This means, most of the things you may want to do, there are others who are already ahead of you.

However that shouldnt be an issue. Work hard and use the Word of God. Look yourself as a seed growing to greater levels. Never feel intimidated. You are a success regardless of what others have achieved in life.

Further scripture:Job 8:7 “Though your beginning was small, yet your latter end would greatly increase.”

Confession

I am a success. I am a seed growing and dominating. I am rising higher and higher and am never intimidated by the success of others. In Jesus Name. Amen.

