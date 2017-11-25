21 years for kidnapping boy with albinism

Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Mangochi on Friday sentenced a man aged 49 to 21 years in jail for kidnapping a child with albinism.

The convict Samson Allison kidnapped his four-year-old nephew who is a person with albinism.

Eastern Region Prosecution Officer Senior Superintendent Dickens Mwambazi told court that the convict together with his accomplice Jafali Ligomeka (44) connived to sell the boy to unknown culprits at a price of K6 million.

He further said that their mission was accomplished on November 20 during night time when the mother of the victim left the child in the hands of her mother and went to a funeral.

The two were later arrested but the buyers are yet to be arrested.

Appearing before court, first suspect Allison pleaded guilty to the charge of kidnapping whilst the second suspect pleaded not guilty for the offence.

Allison was convicted while his co-accused Ligomeka’s case went to trial and he is on remand.

In his submission, Senior Superintendent Dickens Mwambazi prayed for stiff penalty since the conduct of the convict is inhuman and cannot be condoned in the society.

In his ruling, His Worship Senior Resident Magistrate Chamdimba Nkhata sentenced Allison to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour to act as a ringing bell to would be offenders.

The convict hails from Village Tumbwe Traditional Authority Namavi in the district of Mangochi.