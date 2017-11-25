Indian national arrested for killing pedestrian

Police in Mzuzu on Friday arrested a 34-year-old Indian national for causing death of a man aged 26.

The accident occurred on Friday in the city.

Mzuzu Police Station Public Relations Officer Martin Bwanali identified the driver as Salim Safi and the victim as Moffat Chawinga.

Bwanali said Safi was driving a Toyota Voxy registration number RU 5507 from Clock Tower roundabout heading to High Court roundabout in the city.

Safi then plowed into Chawinga who was crossing the road from one side to the other side where he had parked his vehicle.

Chawinga was rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Medical report at the said hospital indicates internal injuries as the cause of death.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect was speeding.

The deceased Moffat Chawinga hailed from Thanila village, T/A Katumbi in Rumphi district.