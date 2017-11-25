Malawians back PAC on electoral reforms bills

Malawians have expressed satisfaction with how Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has taken to task government to table electoral reforms bills in the current parliamentary sitting.

On Tuesday, PAC asked government in a petition that the electoral reforms bills should be debated before 29th November or else the religious body will hold peaceful demonstrations.

Reacting to how PAC has handled the issue, Malawians have hailed the body saying that the reforms are indeed of national importance.

Malawi24 interviewed some people in the capital, Lilongwe and they expressed hope in PAC that it has put in place good procedures that will see the country having amended electoral laws.

Speaking with Malawi24, Brian Kajiwa said the bills will help the country to among others to have a head state that will be voted into power by many people.

According to Kajiwa, PAC is right to push government to table the electoral reforms bills in Parliament so that Members of Parliament (MPs) should debate during the current parliamentary session.

“The bills will not benefit an individual but the country at large. I think is bad not to include such important bills to be debated. PAC is just right by saying that this bills should be tabled in parliament before 29th November,” Kajiwa told Malawi24.

Another Lilongwe resident, Margret Tobius also hailed PAC for the motive saying that government should not sideline the bills but it should hear what Malawians are saying.

On Thursday, PAC petitioned government to table the electoral reforms bills before 29th November, 2017.

Speaking after receiving the petition, Maxwell Thyolera who is the chairperson of Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament said MPs are ready to debate the bills if they are to be tabled in the August house.