Designers to showcase talent at Africa Fashion Festival

Lush Africa has organised the second edition of Africa Fashion Festival aimed at inspiring fashion designers in Malawi.

This year’s festival will be a four day event and will take place at Latitude Hotel and Don Bosco Hall in the capital city Lilongwe starting today.

Speaking on Tuesday, one of the directors for Lush Africa who is also one of the organisers of Africa Fashion Festival Lorraine KIjajic said this year’s event will be different from last year’s event.

“We have invited different up-and-coming designers from Zimbabwe and the aim behind is to come together and share knowledge and also to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent,” she said.

KIjajic went on to say that they want to reshape mindset of designers in the country

She therefore encouraged local fashion designers to go in large number and gain experience from the other designers.

KIjajic noted that fashion is a multibillion kwacha business and should not be considered a hobby but one of the businesses that can create jobs.

“Use fashion as a way to an end not a hobby, you can create jobs, send someone to school. For example we have donated some money to Malawi for girls’ education because of fashion,” she said.

As a way of providing chance to the designers, the Africa Fashion Festival has created an app so that people should boost their fashion business by having a chance of selling their merchandise.