Three men have been arrested in Nkhatabay for being found in possession of antique firearms.

According to spokesperson for Nkhatabay Police Station Cecilia Mfune, the men were arrested during an operation which Nkhatabay Police Station conducted.

The suspects are James Longwe aged 25, Dokiso Gondwe aged 30 and 48-year-old Samson Sisya. They all come from Nkhatabay.

They are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of firearm without a licence.