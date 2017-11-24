Wanderers, Mzuni get fresh hearing

League leaders of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni have been offered a chance to be heard by Super League of Malawi (SULOM) in a fresh hearing of the case concerning their abandoned match.

Nomads and Mzuni were fined by SULOM following an abandoned match at Balaka Stadium earlier this month.

Wanderers appealed against the punishment and the SULOM Appeals Committee has asked the Super League governing body to meet and hear from the two clubs.

According to a release by SULOM’s Appeals Commitee on 23 November, it is of the firm view that in respect of incidences at Balaka stadium on 4th November, 2017, justice can only be attained if the clubs are heard by a disciplinary committee that conducts the hearing in strict compliance with Article 36 of the constitution.

Acording to the letter, the Appeals Committee has ordered the verdict of the disciplinary committee made on 10th November, 2017 to be set aside.

The Appeals Committee says the Disciplinary Committee of SULOM should conduct a hearing in respect of the incidences at Balaka Stadium on 4th November 2017 during the planned match between Be Forward Wanders Football Club and Mzuni Football Club and shall make such findings and orders as the justice of the case shall demand.

“To preserve the integrity of the proceedings, the disciplinary committee that will sit to conduct the fresh hearing shall be made of members other than those who sat on the 7th of November, 2017,” reads the release.

The Disciplinary Committee has also been told to give to the two teams, any of its officials and or players such notices of the hearing which shall state the nature of the misconduct, the evidence available, witnesses who shall testify as well as the venue, date and time of the hearing.

Speaking to the local media, Nomads general secretary mike Butao said they are convinced with what the Appeals Commitee has done.

The Disciplinary Commitee fined Wanderers to pay K600,00 and banned their goalkeeper trainer Vales Kamzere.

They also gave a serious warning to Josephy Kamwendo and banned two its well known supporters.