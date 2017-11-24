Couple in over missing baby

Police in Malawi’s central region district of Nkhotakota have arrested a couple suspected to have stolen a baby.

The couple, Issa Byson aged 35 and Adjah Phiri aged 32 are reported to be responsible for the ‘mysterious’ missing of a baby whose mother is Issa’s first wife.

Confirming to Malawi24, Nkhunga Police spokesperson in Nkhotakota Ignatius Esau said the two were taken to police after villagers invaded the house of Issa’s young wife Adjah where he was found hiding in sacks.

Police have since appealed to the general public to provide information that may lead to the finding of the baby.

Byson comes from Misoya village, Traditional Authority (TA) Liwonde in Machinga district while Adjah hails from the area of TA Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.