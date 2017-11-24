FMB U-20 national finals today

FMB U-20 league national finals will start today in Mulanje.

The games will be played at Mulanje Park Stadium starting with semifinal matches on Friday and ending with the final on Saturday.

Four teams to participate are Sanwecka from the North, Silver Strikers Youth representing Central Region and Griffin Young Stars and Manthambi from Southern Region

First semifinal match will be played on Friday between Sanwecka and Manthambi before Silver Youth and Griffin Young Stars take their turn.

First Merchant Bank sponsors the K24 million league.

This year it was played in Rumphi, Mzuzu, Karonga, Nkhatabay, Zomba, Blantyre, Mulanje, Lilongwe and Dedza.

Meanwhile, Northern Region champions Sanwecka have said their aim is to win the national trophy.

“We are going to down south with one aim to teach and show what we call classic football that is in the North, as regional champions we are representing the North,” said team manager team Benjamin Thole.