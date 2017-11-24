Man arrested for raping mentally challenged girl

Kanengo Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for raping a 14-year-old girl who is mentally challenged.

The suspect has been identified as MacDonald Phiri. He raped the girl on Tuesday when he found her picking empty plastic bottles from dustbins.

Kanengo deputy police spokesperson Esther Mkwanda told Malawi24 that the girl narrated all that happened later in the day to her mother.

The woman immediately reported the issue to a police patrol team who arrested the suspect.

MacDonald Cosmas Phiri hails from Chimtengo village, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza and will appear before court on Friday to answer the charge of defilement of imbecile contrary to section 139 of the penal code.