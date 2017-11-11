Herbalist jailed for raping client

Mangochi first grade magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old herbalist to 7 year in prison for raping a 21-year-old client.

The rapist has been identified as Frank McDonald who was convicted of rape contrary to section 133 of the penal code.

Presenting facts in court presided over by First grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana, Mangochi Police Station prosecutor Efford Kamphonje narrated that the victim got raped on the morning of September 1, 2017 at McDonald’s house when she went there in search of marriage reconciliation charms.

The rapist took his client into the house and instructed her to sit on a clay pot naked as part of the ritual and the victim complied.

The herbalist then pushed her to the floor and raped her.

The matter was reported to Makokola Police Unit where medical report was issued and the results from Koche Health Centre confirmed that the woman was indeed raped.

Few days later, the herbalist was apprehended at Jali Trading centre after being on the run after committing the offence.

In plea, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape and the state paraded four witnesses who testified against him.

In his submission before sentencing, lnspector Kamphonje pleaded for a custodial sentence a development that his worship first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana concurred with saying that the accused took advantage of the victim’s desperation to abuse her.

He therefore sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour in order to serve as a lesson to him and other would be offenders.

Frank McDonald hails from V Makunula village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.