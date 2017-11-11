Sex leads to school vandalism

Police in Mchinji have arrested three villagers for damaging school property.

The three damaged the property in retaliation after management of the school cautioned a student involved in a sexual affair with one of the villagers.

The villagers vandalised Sopa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the district.

Investigations have established that Charles Kaputa who deputizes the headteacher for the school, on November 3, 2017 received a tip-off that Mabvuto Chiona, 24, a villager from Mikundi within the area was in a sexual relationship with a female student.

Malawi24 caught up with Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino who has confirmed the arrest of the three.

Lubrino told Malawi24 that the management called the student for questioning as relationships are against school rules and regulations.

The girl admitted her involvement in the love affair with the man as such she was asked to submit a report.

“After submitting the report, the student went and informed his lover on what had transpired at school,” Lubrino told Malawi24.

“This development infuriated his lover who went to the school and demanded the report from the deputy headteacher,” he added.

The deputy headteacher did not bow down to the man’s demand since the matter was under probe.

On November 4, 2017 at around mid-night, Chiona mobilized his fellow villagers and went on rampage at the school, damaging windows, Escom gadgets and chairs all valued at K243,00.

The suspects Chiona (24), Kameta Dave (41) and Beauty Santhe (21) will appear in court soon to answer charges of malicious damage contrary to section 344 of the penal code.

Chiona hails from Chimtumbila village in the area of Traditional Authority M’duwa in Mchinji, Kameta comes from Chisanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu while Beauty Santhe hails from Ng’ona village in the area of Traditional Authority M’duwa in Mchinji.