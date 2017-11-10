Wanderers captain back in training

Wanderers football club’s captain Joseph Shakirah Kamwendo has started light training with his team after he sustained a harmstring injury on 29th october.

According to Nomads’ team doctor Samuel Matukuta, the captain is currently fine since they managed his harmstring injury properly not with pressure.

“I can comfirm that Joseph Kamwendo is ok now and he has started his light trainings with his friends and he will soon be fully recovered, I can assure to all the Nomads that they will soon see Kamwendo in the field of play,” Matukuta said.

However, in his words the stunning midfielder has said he is still feeling few pain here and there but he entered training following recomendations by the team doctors.

“First of all we thank God that he has again favoured me that I can go back into the pitch though it is not like the way I know myself, am still feeling some pains in few parts but with recomendations by the doctors that’s why I complied to enter training, and as of now am doing light trainings,” Kamwendo explained.

“I have just started to see how things will proceed but it’s not that I am one hundred percent ok,” he added.

Kamwendo also denied sentiments that he kicked a stone when he was taking a freekick that resulted into a goal for Mighty Wanderers.

The jersey 10 star said throughout his career he has never hit a stone nor seen a a ball turn into a stone in the field of play.

Kamwendo got injured during a game between Moyale Barracks and Wanderers at Mzuzu and the injury worsened when he was featured in a derby between Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu national stadium in Lilongwe which ended in a 1 all draw.

Kamwendo will still miss Nomads’ game against Azam Tigers on Sunday at Chilomoni stadium but he is likely to be featured in a game between Wanderers and CIVO on 25 November at Balaka stadium

Currently the Nomads are steal leading the log table with 55 points from 24 games as they are still waiting for the judgement from Super league of Malawi about their 25th game aginst Mzuni which saw the green interectuals not reporting in the field of play at Balaka stadium due to squables that Mzuni are leveling on the league leaders.