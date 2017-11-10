Nissan introduces the all-new Navara in Malawi

The all-new Nissan Navara has landed in Malawi and is set to redefine the market for luxury pick-ups.

“We are very proud of the all-new Navara. It not only builds and improves on the workhorse capabilities of its predecessor, but it introduces comfort features previously unheard of in the pick-up segment. The Navara is a crowning achievement for Nissan in its 80-year heritage of pick-up production,” says Xavier Gobille, Director for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at Nissan Group of Africa.

The Nevara will be available at all Nissan Malawi outlets in the country.

Initially, the Navara range will consist of two double cab models in the luxury LE and one double cab in the SE specification, with the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The next generation engine uses a new thermal management system and electrically operated oil pump to improve efficiency. These improvements, combined with the weight saving and aerodynamic aids, ensure a fuel consumption improvement of 19% over the outgoing engine.

The all-new Navara is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a new, seven-speed automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox features gear ratios selected to specifically optimise the torque delivery of the variable turbo engine and also offers a manual shifting function.

While similar in dimensions to its predecessor, the new cabin features larger doors for easier ingress and egress, a 23-degree slanted rear bench for greater comfort and more rear legroom and a host of creature comforts, such as the first in class dedicated rear air vents and even an electrically operated rear cab window.

