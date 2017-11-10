CORI bails out Blantyre United

The gods of football have smiled on Tnm Super League struggling side Blantyre United.

The club has secured a part- sponsorship deal with Capital Oil Refining Industry (CORI).

The deal entails that CORI will take care of the team’s game bonuses in their remaining league matches.

It further allows the company to take over the club should they stunningly mastermind a great escape to remain in the flagship league at the end of the season.

Last week the team almost closed shop as financial hardships reached boiling point.

But the club’s management shelved those plans to instead sound an SOS for well wishers to help them at least fulfill the remaining league fixtures.

And the breakthrough came on Thursday as CORI heed the team’s call and offered to help.

United’s Administrative Manager Anthony Kafuwa has confirmed that the deal will run up to the end of the season.

“CORI have come on board to pay players game bonuses for our remaining 6 league fixtures. They have also hinted on taking over ownership of the club if we survive relegation,” said Kafuwa.

United are second from bottom in the league with 17 points from 24 games.

They lie 7 points off safety.

Their final 6 fixtures are against Red Lions, Kamuzu Barracks, Blue Eagles, Civil, Masters Security and Mzuni.