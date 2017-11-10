Two gets two years over ivory

The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced two people to two years imprisonment with hard labour each for being found in possession of two elephant tusks.

Ntchisi Police Public Relations Officer Gladson M’bumpha identified the convicts as Gladstone Mthawanji and James Mtsiro both aged 32.

M’bumpha said the two were found offering for sale two elephant tusks within Ntchisi District Hospital market.

“The convicts were arrested on September 15 2017 after well-wishers tipped police on the illegal business,” he added.

In court, Mthawanji and Mtsiro pleaded guilty to two charges of illegal possession of specimen of protected species and dealing in government trophies.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua said the convicts committed serious offences hence the only way to deter others from committing the same offences was to hand custodial sentences to the offenders.

She then sentenced the two to two years imprisonment with hard labour each to send as a warning to others with similar deeds.

Mthawanji comes from Tandwe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga whereas James Mtsiro comes from Kamphukire Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko and both are from Ntchisi district.