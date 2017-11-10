I am doing what Malawi could not do in fifty years – Mutharika

Malawi president, Peter Mutharika, has said he is making Malawi do what the country failed to do under previous leaders, including his brother Bingu wa Mutharika and Kamuzu Banda.

The president was referring to previous administrations’ failure to make sure that Malawi should always have enough power for its growing population.

He was speaking on Friday morning during the opening of the country’s 47th session of Parliament in Lilongwe.

In his address titled ‘Rising Above Macroeconomic Stability’, Mutharika admitted that people are suffering the pain of power shortage and are failing to run various businesses.

Mutharika said this is because for fifty years Malawi did not invest in electricity infrastructure.

“Let us admit that this country is suffering consequences of neglecting the energy sector for many years. Let us be honest to admit that we did not invest to expand our energy generation. For fifty years, we kept thinking as if Malawi would remain what it was in the 1960s.

“As Government, we have accepted our responsibility. I am here to make Malawi do what this country could not do in fifty years. We must invest to expand power generation. That is exactly what we are doing,” said Mutharika.

The president then outlined some of the projects which his government is scheduled to do to overcome the power failure which include long and short term solutions.

Mutharika said as an emergency cover, the Malawi government is bringing in generators to boost the country’s capacity by end of December and said the options will be pursued both by ESCOM and EGENCO.

Apart from all these, Mutharika said there is the possibility that Malawians will shortly be out of the blackouts claiming that World Bank has showed its commitment by donating resources amounting to over USD200 million for expansion of access to electricity.

The president further said that the donation will help to expand rural to semi-urban areas, to complement the Malawi Rural Electrification Project claiming he is taking electricity to communities that were never reached before.