Devotion: Live your purpose

John 18:37 “..For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world—to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.”

Jesus laid out the purpose why He was born. Just as Jesus, you should discover your purpose and live in it. Ephesians 2:10 ” For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works. ” Workmanship means we are the handiwork of God created for a specific purpose of good work.

Its like a new appliance which you buy in a shop. Before you even buy it, you must understand the purpose so that you can not abuse it. No appliance is bought without any purpose.

If you dont discover your purpose, you will misuse it. You were purchased at a price of the blood of Jesus(1 Peter 1:18-19). Therefore there is a purpose for the purchase and hence you need to discover it before you can be used of the Master. Know who you are and why you came here. And why you came this time.

If you dont know who you are someone may give you a purpose. Dont live according to opinions of men, live according to your purpose in the Word.

John the Baptist knew his purpose. Before people gave him titles that didnt fit his purpose, he told them who he was and why he came

. This is why when he finished his purpose, we dont hear much about him till the day he was killed. He was the voice preparing for the coming of the Lord. Joh 1:21-23 “And they said to him, What then? Are you Elijah? And he said, I am not. Are you the prophet?

And his answer was, I am not. So they said to him, Who are you then? We have to give some answer to those who sent us. What have you to say about yourself? He said, I am the voice of one crying in the waste land, Make straight the way of the Lord, as said Isaiah the prophet.”

Your success is dependent on your fulfilment of your purpose. You may successfully fulfil someone else purpose and do nothing about your own. You are a failure. Therefore know and fulfil it.

Prayer Dear Father, thank you for your purpose upon my life. Through your Word I discover and live according to your purpose. I refuse to live according to the worldly dictates but I choose to live according to the Word of God. In Jesus Name.Amen

