Forget party politics in Parliament – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has warned Members of Parliament (MPs) against shooting down government bills due to the wishes of their respective political parties.

According to Mutharika, it is common for most MPs to put forward their political party agenda’s in the House rather than concentrating on issues affecting Malawians whom they claim to represent.

“I have seen times when MPs represent their parties than people. I have seen times when MPs frustrate government business that is meant to serve people we claim to represent. And I ask again: Why are we here?” Mutharika queried.

According to Mutharika, the 46th session of Parliament will be meaningful if all Members of Parliament will not cling to their political leanings but discuss issues that will benefit Malawians at large.

“We are here for the people. This session will be meaningful if we all remember that we are here to represent people,” Mutharika said.

Malawi’s head of state stressed that August House is not a place for showing off political strength which is what mostly happens.

“Far too often Mr Speaker sir, we meet here to flex our political muscles. This is not the house for political posturing. This is not our house. Parliament is the house of the people. We are here on the principal of representing people,” Mutharika said.

He further told the MPs not to regard the Legislature as superior among all arms of government because all arms of government are important and they function hand in hand.

“Parliament is an important part of Government. Parliament is an important part of the people. Parliament is the cornerstone of democracy. But Parliament is not and should never consider itself bigger than Government,” Mutharika said.

Yesterday, three Members of Parliament belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) were sworn in for winning during the 17 the October, 2017 by-elections.