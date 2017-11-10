Recent News
Chiradzulu District Hospital

HSAs shunning assigned areas

The Human Resources Service committee of the Dowa District Council has expressed concern over most Health Surveillance Assistants’ (HSAs) conduct of not staying in their assigned areas in the district.

A report to the council for the meeting held on 20th October, 2017, has recommended that the HSAs should be given letters directing them to move to their catchment areas  as soon as possible for  good service delivery.

 

According to the report, there are some officers who have been absenting themselves from work without giving valid reasons.

The report  has recommended  the council to form an enquiry committee that will investigate the cause of their absenteeisms leading to the start of processing HSAs’ retrenchment and calling the concerned officers for hearing by the Appointment and Disciplinary Committee before terminating their services to avoid future problems interms of lawsuits.

The report also notes that other Human Resources personnel from other sectors are not willing to attend Human Resources  despite the council being devolved recommending to the Dowa District Commissioner, Fannie Msimuko, to talk to the heads of sectors whose officers do not attend Human Resources Service committee meetings and remind them that the council is now devolved.

