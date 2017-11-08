Shooting of minibus tout was accident – Police

Police have said the shooting of a minibus tout in Limbe on Wednesday was unintentional.

The commotions erupted at Limbe bus depot on Wednesday following the shooting to death of one minibus tout.

According to reports that Malawi24 has gathered, Goodson Samudeni of Limbe Police now attached to Malawi Revenue Authority shot to death the tout Limitedi Mutozo aged 43.

A police report that this publication has seen says a customs officer identified as Mike Makwichi was on duty with police officers checking vehicle clearance documents for minibus reg number NB 1728 belonging to George Aziz from Mangochi.

“The driver resisted to hand over the keys in the process attracting public interest,” reads the report.

It further states that in the process, some disgruntled members of the community condemned the attempt to seize the vehicle and started shouting at the MRA officers and police.

One of them attempted to grab a rifle No. B1247 from Goodson Samudeni of Limbe Police now attached to MRA.

He accidentally pulled the trigger and shot Aziz in the head who collapsed dead on the spot.

The remains of Limitedi Mitozo who was staying in Ntopwa area of Bangwe in Blantyre were taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortuary pending his burial. Fantasize

The shooting led to a commotion which saw a mob damaging the anti-crime police vehicle registration MP-2328 by pelting it with stones. Later the situation stabilised.

Mitozo hailed from Dzanjunja village in the area of Traditional Authority Mbenje of Nsanje district.