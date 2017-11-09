Devotion: Connected to His Network

Psalms 139:7-10 “Where could I go from your Spirit? Or where could I flee from your presence? If I ascend up into heaven, you are there.

If I make my bed in Sheol, look, you are there. If I take the wings of the dawn, and settle in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there your hand will lead me, and your right hand will hold me.”

There is no place where you can’t find the presence of the Spirit of God. He is found anywhere and in every nation. He has formulated a network all over the world even beyond the earth into the whole universe.

However despite that He choose our bodies as the office or temple for His dwelling. 1Corinthian 6:19 “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit which is in you, which you have from God? You are not your own,..”

Since He is headquartered in you. Get connected to the rest of places where the Spirit is. If you get connected to the Holy Spirit, you get connected to his network as well. Which means where He is, you can reach that place using His connections.

If you desire to reach out with your business, ideas, ministry and anything else in some parts of the world, be connected to the Spirit and use His network to reach to that place. He will take you there because He is already there.

So don’t be destitute. Involve the Spirit of God and you will see the worldwide connections in your life. You are not limited by the space and time. Be connected and live unlimited life.

Confession

I am connected to Him who is found everywhere. Through Him, my life is unlimited. In Jesus Name. Amen.

