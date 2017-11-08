ESCOM welcomes Bushiri’s electricity solution

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has given a go ahead to leader of Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to offer his solution to end persistent power blackouts in the country.

The sentiments follow Bushiri’s remarks at a day set to pray for Malawi in South Africa where he said he could solve power cuts in Malawi in days.

Bushiri disclosed that he travelled to Malawi to meet ESCOM officials on his solution over blackouts that have become a sad reality to citizens.

“There is no competition, if we had three or four companies supplying electricity in the country, we would have competition. I met ESCOM officials, I offered to say I have the money and now that would be history,” said Bushiri.

But ESCOM Public Relations Officer George Mituka has advised Bushiri to follow procedures if he is willing to bail out the country from blackouts.

“Let me emphasize that we don’t have a record of this meeting with this man of God, but let me advise him to follow the right procedure to go to government and get IPP (Independent Power Producer) framework,” said Mituka.

The country has been having persistent power blackouts that authorities say are a result of low water level in Lake Malawi.