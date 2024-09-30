The groundbreaking “Rise for Girls” program, valued at K100 million, has extended its reach to Blantyre, providing sanitary packages and health training to empower school girls to manage their menstrual health confidently.

Initially targeting Chikwawa, the program launched in Blantyre on September 28, 2024, benefiting 214 Namikasi Secondary School girls.

Maureen Kachingwe, Illovo Sugar Company’s Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, stressed the importance of supporting girls’ education and well-being.

The school’s head girl, Lucy Shonga, thanked Illovo Sugar, highlighting hygiene challenges and the lack of a girls’ washroom, forcing girls to miss classes during menstruation.

Meanwhile, Illovo Sugar has launched a golf fundraising initiative to expand the program’s reach. Speaking at the launch at Blantyre Sports Club, Lekani Katandula, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Managing Director, said the company believes in the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school, ensuring equal education and opportunities, contributing to gender equality.

“By leveraging local partnerships and international support, we are committed to carrying this program forward into the community, ensuring sustainable and impactful change. This is just the beginning of our efforts to ensure that girls have the resources they need to stay in school and thrive.”

Katandula further disclosed that under the initiative, the company plans to construct water points and sanitation facilities, implement Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) training, and launch educational programs in schools to dispel myths.