Three women who assaulted and urinated on a woman in Area 25 have been jailed to 6 years and 4 months each.

The women, Thokozani Msiska (27) from Enukweni village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, Zelifa Phiri (27) from Setha village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji and Rodness Chisale (40) from Gonthi village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza were found guilty of assault and filming of private parts.

More details to follow….